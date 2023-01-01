'We don't have many creative players' - Conte offers gloomy outlook on Tottenham's Premier League season as he suggests top-four finish is out of reach

Antonio Conte saw his side mark the turn of the year in the worst possible way, losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in what was another poor outing.

Spurs lose at home again

More possession than Villa but less shots

Conte critical of options available

WHAT HAPPENED? A mistake from Hugo Lloris followed by a moment of class from Douglas Luiz consigned Spurs to their second home league defeat in three games. It was also another match in which Tottenham conceded two or more goals with that run now stretched to seven consecutive fixtures. Boos emanated from the home contingent at the full-time whistle with Conte clearly sharing their displeasure.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC after the loss, Conte said: "We don't have many creative players in our team. For sure today was really difficult to find space in the first half. I'm sure that if we don't concede the goal, we could win the game instead. The goal that we conceded killed us in confidence and in many situations for sure."

He also outlined his expectations going forward, and it doesn't make for good reading. He said: "The league will be very difficult for us. I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions. The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in 5th is the best. Maybe 6th, 7th, 5th or 4th is the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The race for Champions League football this season could prove to be the tightest in years. Newcastle have thrown their figurative hat in the ring with Liverpool also stringing a decent run of form together. The defeat leaves Spurs in fifth but the Reds are just two points behind with a game in hand. Klopp's side were 10 points off Tottenham before their meeting in November.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? It doesn't really get any easier for the north London side as they face Crystal Palace away from home on Wednesday who'll be buoyed by their victory away at Bournemouth last time out.