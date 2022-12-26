Conte demands Spurs 'find solutions' after another slip up against Brentford

Antonio Conte insisted his Tottenham side must "find solutions" after coming from behind again to draw 2-2 with Brentford on Boxing Day.

Spurs fell 2-0 down vs Brentford

Ended up drawing 2-2

Have fallen behind in each of last nine games

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham very nearly had their holiday season ruined with defensive calamities allowing Brentford to take a 2-0 lead in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day. Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a late Spurs fightback ensured the spoils were shared, but Conte was wary after the game.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a post-match press conference, the manager explained: "In one side I have to be happy because of the way we played in the second half, the energy, desire and intensity and when you play like this you create problems.

"On the other side this is now nine games in a row we concede the first goal. It's important to be stable for a team that wants to try to stay in a good position in the table. To concede for many goals the first goal or two goals, we have to make good reflections. We have to find solutions."

He finished by saying: "I want to underline how good they are but we could have won."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only have Tottenham fallen behind in their last nine matches in all competitions, they've now conceded two or more goals in each of their last six competitive fixtures. Defensive absences didn't help their cause, but Spurs have looked uncharacteristically shaky for a side coached by Conte and are being chased in the Premier League table by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs will now have an eye on the chasing pack as they face Aston Villa on January 1, desperate to keep ahead in the top four race.