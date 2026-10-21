Como vs Manchester United: The tactics board - Fabregas outclasses Carrick as Paz pulls the strings

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Cesc Fabregas masterminded a dominant 4-1 victory over Manchester United, exposing Michael Carrick's defensive frailties through superior positional play. Nico Paz proved the difference-maker, thriving in the spaces between United's disjointed midfield and backline.

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This Champions League encounter was a fascinating study in contrasting managerial philosophies. Cesc Fabregas, a disciple of high-possession positional play, sought to exploit the half-spaces and create overloads in the final third. His objective was clear: use technical superiority to bypass the Manchester United press and isolate the visiting centre-backs. With 54% possession and double the Expected Goals (1.97 to 0.62), Como's dominance was a direct result of a plan executed to perfection from the second minute.

Michael Carrick, facing mounting pressure, attempted to implement a compact 4-2-3-1 that could spring into quick transitions. However, plagued by a severe injury crisis that sidelined key figures like Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford, his tactical blueprint looked fragile. United aimed to stay vertical and use the pace of Mbeumo and Cunha on the break, but they ultimately failed to account for the mobility of Como's midfield, leading to a structural collapse that saw them trailing within moments of the kick-off.

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Como's tactical setup

Fabregas deployed a fluid 4-2-3-1 that functioned more like a 3-2-5 in possession. The key was the role of the full-backs; Yan Couto and Alex Valle pushed high, stretching United's defensive line and creating massive gaps in the interior channels. This allowed Paz to operate as a true 'ten' with total freedom. Paz was the heartbeat of the side, scoring twice and providing an assist. His positioning between United's midfield double-pivot of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos caused constant confusion, as neither player knew whether to sit deep or engage.

The pressing triggers from the home side were sophisticated. Rather than a reckless high gallop, Como utilized a mid-block that became an aggressive man-to-man press the moment United played the ball into the full-backs. By cutting off the passing lanes to Bruno Fernandes, Como forced United into long, low-percentage balls that Kempf and Ramon easily recycled. In build-up, Maximo Perrone dropped between the centre-backs to create a 3v2 against United's first line of pressure, ensuring a clean progression of the ball. The effectiveness of this setup was evidenced by their five recorded counter-attacks, three of which resulted in goals as they carved through a disorganised United transition.

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Manchester United's tactical setup

United’s 4-2-3-1 was designed to be reactive, but it lacked the defensive discipline required to survive against Fabregas's system. With Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt lacking the recovery speed to play a high line, Carrick instructed them to drop deep, but the midfield did not follow suit. This created a 'vacant zone' in the middle of the pitch. Tielemans and Santos struggled to provide a screen, often getting caught ahead of the ball, which left the back four completely exposed to the direct runs of Douvikas and the late arrivals of Jacobo Ramon.

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Offensively, United were overly reliant on individual brilliance rather than structured patterns. Bruno Fernandes was frequently forced to drop into his own half just to see the ball, which removed United’s most dangerous creative threat from the final third. Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were isolated on the flanks, receiving the ball with their backs to goal rather than in stride. While United managed 13 shots, many were speculative efforts from distance or under heavy pressure, as they failed to generate a single high-quality counter-attack. The late goal from Joshua Zirkzee in stoppage time was a mere statistical consolation in a match where they were tactically second-best in every department.

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The tactical chess match

The game was won and lost in the 'Paz pocket'. Fabregas identified that United’s midfield lacks a natural defensive anchor in the absence of Kobbie Mainoo. By instructing Paz to constantly drift toward the right half-space, he dragged Santos out of position. When Santos moved to cover, the central corridor opened up for Lucas Da Cunha and Douvikas to combine. This tactical mismatch was the primary driver of the 1.97 xG created by Como; they weren't just shooting more, they were creating high-value opportunities by exploiting a structural flaw.

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Carrick’s inability to adjust the height of his defensive line meant that even when United won the ball, the distance to the opposition goal was too great to overcome. Fabregas won the tactical battle by daring United to play through the middle, knowing his side had the technical security to win the ball back and punish the space left behind. It was a masterclass in exploiting an opponent's lack of defensive identity.

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In-game adjustments

Recognising the lack of control, Carrick made a double change at half-time, bringing on Amad Diallo and Carlos Baleba for Andrey Santos and Matheus Cunha. The introduction of Baleba was intended to add physical presence to the pivot, but the adjustment was immediately undermined by Douvikas scoring Como's second in the 49th minute. The shift did little to stop the bleeding, as Baleba was booked just five minutes after entering the fray, further limiting his ability to press aggressively.

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Fabregas, meanwhile, used his substitutions to maintain the intensity of his press. Bringing on Maxence Caqueret for Baturina at the hour mark provided fresh legs in the engine room, ensuring United could not build any momentum. When Como went 3-0 up through Paz, Fabregas shifted to a more conservative 4-4-1-1 to see out the game, bringing on Dossena and Smolcic to add height in the box. Carrick threw on Joshua Zirkzee for Bruno Fernandes in the 66th minute, effectively moving to a 4-4-2, but this only served to vacate the midfield further, allowing Ramon to gallop forward and net the fourth goal in the 76th minute.

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Conclusion

Ultimately, Como's superior positional structure and the clinical exploitation of the half-spaces decided the outcome. Fabregas utilised the intelligence of Paz to dismantle a Manchester United side that looked tactically adrift and physically leggy. United's inability to bridge the gap between their midfield and defense allowed Como to play through them with ease. While Zirkzee's late strike salvaged a shred of pride, the match was a definitive victory for Fabregas's sophisticated attacking patterns over Carrick's fractured and injury-depleted system. The Italians were more cohesive, more purposeful, and far more tactically disciplined.