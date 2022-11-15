Coman says Qatar 2022 could be his first and last World Cup as France star admits to physical problems

Kingsley Coman has suggested that Qatar 2022 could be his first and last World Cup, with the France star admitting to long-term physical struggles.

Coman makes fitness admission

Missed last World Cup through injury

Worried about Deschamps' current system

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich winger missed out on winning the World Cup in Russia four years ago through injury, and although the 26-year-old is all set to feature for his country in Qatar, he has said that his body could let him down once again if he were to be selected in 2026.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Kicker about the upcoming finals, Coman said: "[It's] Very important! It will be my first and maybe my last World Cup, because you never know in football. I'm 26 now, maybe I'll be better by the time I'm 30, but physically I'm not at my best.''

He also expressed concerns about a potential lack of playing time in Qatar, adding: "My problem could be that, like in the last internationals, we could play without wingers, but with two attackers and a ten. But maybe we'll play 4-3-3, that would suit me better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coman has appeared 39 times for France since his senior debut in November 2015, but is yet to feature at the World Cup finals. However, he did play for Didier Deschamps during the Euro 2016 campaign that saw France lose in the final to Portugal.

WHAT NEXT FOR COMAN? If Deschamps sticks with his current system and plays without natural wingers then Coman's impact during the World Cup may well be minimal. Nevertheless, he will still be eyeing a place in the starting XI when France take on Australia in their opening game on November 22.