How to buy Colombia vs DR Congo tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

The Colombian National Team travels to Mexico for a high-stakes showdown against DR Congo in what promises to be a pivotal Group K encounter during the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Colombia vs. DR Congo, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Colombia vs DR Congo at the World Cup 2026?

Colombia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18 2026 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 24 2026 Colombia vs DR Congo Akron Stadium, Zapopan Tickets June 28 2026 Colombia vs Portugal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets

DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Portugal vs DR Congo NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 24 2025 Colombia vs DR Congo Akron Stadium, Zapopan Tickets June 28 2026 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Colombia vs DR Congo tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Colombia vs DR Congo tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Colombia vs DR Congo match in Guadalajara, entry-level prices are currently a major draw for fans looking to experience this unique intercontinental clash. As the South American giants face off against a resilient African side in an intriguing Group K encounter, demand is expected to be high for this mid-tournament fixture.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $375 to $450 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $375 – $800

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $850 – $1,250

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,300 – $2,800

Hospitality/VIP: $697+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Guadalajara is one of the most passionate football cities in the host nation, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at Estadio Akron.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Akron

The Zapopan venue, known commercially as Estadio Akron (and designated as Guadalajara Stadium for the tournament), is a masterpiece of contemporary Mexican architecture and the home of the historic C.D. Guadalajara.

Located in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, the stadium is famous for its volcano design, featuring a sloping green exterior that blends the structure into the natural landscape.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 48,000 seats.