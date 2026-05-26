Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a Colombian server and stream World Cup matches free-to-air on national broadcast channels like Caracol TV and Canal RCN.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Colombia?
In Colombia, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air networks and premium pay-TV platforms.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air TV:Caracol Televisión (Caracol TV) and RCN Televisión (Canal RCN) hold the traditional broadcast rights. They will air 40 selected matches, which includes the tournament opener, the final, and most importantly, every single match featuring the Colombian national team (Los Cafeteros).
- Pay TV: If you want comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, the satellite network DirecTV holds the rights to broadcast all 104 matches live across its DSports channels. Additionally, the premium Colombian sports channel Win Sports will air selected matches.
- Live Streaming: For those who prefer watching online or on mobile devices, the free-to-air matches can be streamed via Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo. To stream the complete slate of 104 matches, DirecTV subscribers can use the DGO app.