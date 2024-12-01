Club World Cup 2025 prize money: How much is winning revamped FIFA tournament worth?

GOAL takes a look at how much the winner of the first 32-team Club World Cup will get.

The Club World Cup is all set to witness a new dawn with its brand new format and as many as 32 teams going for the prize.

It will be a huge step-up from the seven-team exclusive tournament until the last edition that was hosted by Saudi Arabia in December 2023. Hence, not limited to only the winners of continental club competitions, the 32 teams will divided into eight groups of four.

With the draw slated for December 5, GOAL takes a look at the prize money FIFA has on offer for the month-long tournament.

When does the Club World Cup 2025 start?

The 2025 edition of the Club World Cup has been rescheduled from the usual December slot held annually since 2005, to be staged from June 15, 2025, to July 13, 2025.

The first of the four-year frequency tournaments will be hosted by the United States.

What is the Club World Cup 2025 prize money?

Apart from the number of participating teams, the prize money allotted for the tournament will also see an enormous rise.

FIFA has reportedly approved a total prize kitty of around €2.5 billion ($2.6bn/£2bn), with the initial €2bn to be distributed among the 32 teams that have qualified for the finals. So as each team bags a minimum of €50 million ($52m/£42m), other bonuses will be based on results and the winner will get richer by around €100 million ($105m/£83m).

To put that in perspective, the Club World Cup 2023 winner took home $5 million (€4.6 million) alongside a trophy, while the runners-up bagged $4 million. The third place was worth $2.5 million, $500,000 more than the fourth-placed team were entitled to. The teams who finished fifth and sixth received $1 million each, and a total of $16 million was shared between the seven clubs involved.

Who won the Club World Cup 2023?

Premier League giants Manchester City won the Club World Cup 2023 after defeating Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in the final, as the English outfit claimed their first international title.

Useful links: