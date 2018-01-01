Club America top Cruz Azul to claim Liga MX Apertura crown

The club won its 13th title by taking down a local rival in Sunday's second leg

Following a scoreless first leg, Club America did enough to edge rivals Cruz Azul to claim a record-breaking Liga MX Apertura crown.

A pair of goals from Edson Alvarez in the second half proved all America would need in a 2-0 win over Cruz Azul in Sunday's finale.

The win was enough for America to win the club's first title since the 2014 Apertura as well as the club's 13th league crown, surpassing Chivas de Guadalajara for the most Liga MX trophies.

On the other end, the loss is just the latest near-miss for Cruz Azul, who lost the 2013 Clausura final to the very same America, prompting the widespread use of Cruzazulear to describe the team's string of setbacks.

For America, Sunday was anything but a setback as the club's highly-regarded attack finally broke through in the second half following a scoreless opening 45 to a match that saw neither team fire a shot through the first half.