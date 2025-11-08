Where to watch today's LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns square off Thursday night in an NBA matchup at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Clippers enter the contest looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses to the Heat and Thunder. Despite the recent skid, Los Angeles has still taken 13 of its last 18 regular-season outings, showing flashes of consistency in stretches.

Meanwhile, the Suns come in hoping to regain their footing after a mixed week, they notched a win over the Spurs but stumbled against the Warriors. Phoenix has struggled to find its rhythm overall, dropping 14 of its past 18 games, and will be aiming to turn things around in front of their home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns live on NBA TV and SPECSN, FDSN SE-ATL, Fubo (in-market).

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

LA Clippers team news

The LA Clippers come into this matchup putting up 111.7 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.2% from the field, but they’ve struggled defensively, giving up 115.1 points on 47.4% shooting. Kawhi Leonard continues to lead the way with 24.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest, while James Harden adds 23.3 points and 5.3 boards, serving as the team’s primary playmaker and scoring threat. Ivica Zubac provides a steady interior presence, and John Collins chips in with 5.1 rebounds per game. From long range, the Clippers have been solid, shooting 37.5% from three, and they’ve been excellent at the line with an 84.1% free-throw percentage. On the glass, they’re averaging 42.7 rebounds per game, but perimeter defense has been an issue, as opponents are shooting nearly 40% from deep against them.

Phoenix Suns team news

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have been explosive offensively, averaging 117 points per game on 46.1% shooting, though defensive struggles have plagued them as they’re allowing 120.3 points per night. Devin Booker continues to play at an elite level, averaging 31 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks has emerged as a strong secondary scorer with 19.3 points per game. Grayson Allen provides additional firepower from the perimeter, and Mark Williams anchors the paint with 10 rebounds per outing. The Suns are knocking down 37.4% of their threes and 81.7% from the charity stripe, maintaining respectable shooting efficiency. Despite matching the Clippers on the boards with 42.9 rebounds per game, Phoenix’s defensive consistency remains a major concern heading into this contest.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Head-to-Head record

