City Football Group adds Brazilian club Bahia to its empire in 'hugely important' £158m purchase

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group, have acquired Brazilian side Esporte Clube Bahia in a £158 million ($198.7m) deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? City's owners have added Bahia to their burgeoning portfolio, which already includes the likes of New York City FC and Melbourne City FC. The deal to buy Bahia is valued as the second largest in CGF's history, after the acquisition of Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City Football Group has purchased 90 per cent of the club, leaving 10 per cent to the club's current administration, who will remain in charge of such decisions as Bahia's club colours and their emblem. The club have won the Brazilian top-flight twice, with their most recent success coming in 1988.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ferran Soriano, CFG's chief executive, claims the deal to buy Bahia is a "long-term project" and has promised that the club will continue to grow under their stewardship.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAHIA? They have just kicked off their season in Brazil and have played three games, winning one and losing two. They face Coritiba on Sunday.