Christian Pulisic transfer latest: AC Milan in negotiations with Chelsea and USMNT star is keen on Serie A switch

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Christian Pulisic, and the United States men's national team star is keen on the switch.

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have opened negotiations with Chelsea, per Fabrizio Romano, as they look to bring the USMNT ace to Serie A. The asking price is set at €25m (£21.4m/$27.3m) but Milan are said to be looking to bring that price down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic struggled at times last season, making just eight Premier League starts, and he only scored once, while laying on one assist. As a result, the winger wants to make the move to San Siro but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement over the fee involved in the deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are attempting to shift a number of players this summer and are also in talks to sell Mason Mount to Manchester United and Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? He looks likely to leave Chelsea this summer but it remains to be seen if he will be able to agree terms with Milan. Lyon are also thought to be interested in the forward.