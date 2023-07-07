Christian Pulisic forgets about football amid AC Milan transfer talk as USMNT & Chelsea star takes in a spot of golf & swimming on summer holiday

Football appears to be the last thing on Christian Pulisic’s mind as the Chelsea forward takes in a spot of golf and swimming on his summer holiday.

American seeing questions asked of future

Linked with move to Italy

Enjoying break with family & friends

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international saw a testing 2022-23 campaign come to a close when captaining the USMNT to CONCACAF Nations League glory. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, but endured a difficult time at club level. Pulisic registered just one goal through 30 appearances for Chelsea last season, leading to intense transfer talk, but he is looking to ignore any questions of his future for now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic is relaxing with friends while on vacation, but he will need to make a big transfer call at some stage. Serie A giants AC Milan are said to have offers on the table for the 24-year-old forward, with several Americans being linked with Italian clubs in the summer window.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has taken in 145 appearances for the Blues, scoring 26 goals and becoming a Champions League winner during his time in west London.