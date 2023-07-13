'I wish I had more opportunities' - Christian Pulisic admits Chelsea regret after completing AC Milan transfer

- Pulisic has completed Milan move
- States main Chelsea regret
- Struggled throughout last season
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has admitted that he wanted more chances to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge but simply did not receive them. The winger made a total of 58 starts for the Blues in the Premier League and saw his minutes gradually diminish; last season, he started a mere eight times in the top-flight.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic said: "Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could've gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy, but yeah, for whatever reason, that's not the case, and like I said, I'm just so excited for this new challenge and I'm definitely ready and up for it."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's move to Milan has cost the Italian club £17 million ($22m) and he will aim to make a real impact in Italy, having emerged as a breakout star at Borussia Dortmund prior to his move to west London.
WHAT NEXT? Milan play the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona in pre-season and Pulisic will hope to be involved.