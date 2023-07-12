Christian Pulisic's AC Milan shirt number revealed? USMNT star's jersey already on sale at club shop ahead of Chelsea transfer

Christian Pulisic's new AC Milan number has seemingly been revealed as the club shop began selling his shirt ahead of his unveiling.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star is in Milan to finalise his transfer to the Serie A giants. He'll have quite a role to fill if the merchandise in the club's store is to be believed. Shirts have suddenly appeared with Pulisic filling Zlatan Ibrahimovic's iconic number 11 shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal just lacks the finishing touches, although Pulisic has already arrived in the city and expressed his excitement at joining the historic club. As well as Ibrahimovic, the number 11 shirt has also been worn by the likes of Rivaldo, Roberto Donadoni and Daniele Massaro.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will be hoping to get the formalities out of the way before donning the famous number 11 for Milan's showcase pre-season encounter with Real Madrid in Pasadena on July 22.