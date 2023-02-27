Will Christian Eriksen play for Man Utd again this season? Danish playmaker delivers update on recovery from ankle injury

Christian Eriksen remains adamant that he will play for Manchester United again this season as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Midfielder sidelined in late January

Has been forced under the knife

Expects to figure again in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish playmaker, who has starred for the Red Devils since joining as a free agent in the summer of 2022, suffered an unfortunate injury at the end of January that saw him initially ruled out of action for at least three months. He has been restricted to a spectator role as a result, with Marcel Sabitzer signed on loan from Bayern Munich to provide cover, and was left watching on from the stands as United tasted Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: While disappointed to be missing out on trophy bids, Eriksen has told MUTV of his rehabilitation: “I'm feeling well. I mean it's always boring to be in the boot and being on crutches but I've left the crutches now and am only on the boot. Next week, it should be gone and I'll be finally learning to walk! No, it feels good.”

Pressed further on whether he expects to play again in the 2022-23 campaign, Eriksen added: “Yeah, definitely. Before it was four but it's now three and we've taken one. But there are so many games in between, before the next final. There will be a longer build-up if we get there. For me, there's a lot of hard work coming back, getting my place back in the team, as I mean the team is performing and the guys are winning. So it's a pleasure to watch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen said of being reduced to a cheerleader role as United brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close against Newcastle: “You always know when you're in the stand, it's a different feeling compared to being on the pitch. It's been nice but obviously I want to play there and be there as a player. Looking in the stands is more nerve wracking than actually playing but I kept my calm. For everyone, it's a big thing and I'm just happy they won the game.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United remain in the hunt for Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup honours this season, with those at Old Trafford hoping that they will finish the campaign – Erik ten Hag’s first at the helm - with multiple honours to their name.