'Did they not see me chase down Antony?' - USMNT and Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards left frustrated after EAFC 24 pace downgrade

Chris Richards is frustrated by his pace downgrade on EAFC 24 as he called on the developers to watch his play on the field.

Richards disappointed in EAFC pace rating

Downgraded from 78 to 71

USMNT to face Germany and Ghana

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. men's national team and Crystal Palace centerback remained a 74-rated silver card in this year's edition of Ultimate Team, the first under the new EAFC label after the game's departure from the FIFA name. His pace, though, was downgraded from 78 to 71, and Richards told developers to watch back a sequence that saw him chase down Manchester United's Antony last season as evidence that he deserves a bit more speed in-game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm a 74, still a silver card, but they kiledl my pace! Last year, I was a 78! Now I'm a 71! They must not see me run down Antony last season, that's what it was! They must not have seen that game! They at least could have gotten me a gold card or something, but it is what it is."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Richards went on to admit that he's far from the best at the game in the USMNT squad, although this camp is the first time the team has gotten their hands on the new game together.

Article continues below

The favorite? Sergino Dest, who has been dominating in the game since his time as a youth player.

"I will say that, in youth national team camps, Sergino has been the best, but I think that's because he spends all this time indoors! As soon as training was done, he would go home and play FIFA. I haven't played the new one yet because they they killed my card but I will say that, from what I've seen, I will say Sergino."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards has joined up with the USMNT for a pair of upcoming friendlies, having made a late cameo over the weekend to help Crystal Palace seal a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The defender faces big competition at centerback with both club and country. With Palace, Richards has been limited to five total appearances this season. With the national team, though, he's likely near the top of an expanding pool of centerbacks after a strong summer in the Nations League.

"I think playing with, and, at the same time, playing against, world-class players, it really elevates your game regardless of if it's here or if it's at Palace. I like to use the minutes I get at Palace to prove why I should play here and vice versa. I use every day as a way to get better. There is a lot of depth, not just in the centerback pool, but also in the whole pool in general, so now being here really just seems to elevate my game."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Richards and the USMNT will face Germany on Saturday before facing Ghana three days later in two major tests during this international break.