Almost as good as Gabriel Slonina! Chicago Fire's Chris Brady makes history with clean sheet against D.C. United

On Saturday evening, Chris Brady became the second youngest player to keep a clean sheet in Major League Soccer just behind Gabriel Slonina.

Cincinnati won by a single goal

Improved their away run to nine games

Fourth-longest streak in MLS history

WHAT HAPPENED? During their match against DC United, Chicago Fire managed to record a clean sheet which ensured their keeper, Chris Brady, became the second youngest stopper to pick up a shut-out in MLS history, aged 19 years and 29 days. The first remains Gabriel Slonina, who also achieved the feat with Chicago Fire.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brady will be hoping that he can continue to follow in Slonina's footsteps after having impressed against DC United. Slonina currently plays with Chelsea after completing a permanent transfer to the Premier League side in August 2022.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Chris Brady and Chicago Fire travel to Minnesota United next in Major League Soccer.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!