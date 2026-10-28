Chivas swap iconic stripes for artisan copper in daring new 2026-27 third kit

Club Deportivo Guadalajara have officially pulled back the curtain on their 2026-27 third kit, ditching their iconic red-and-white stripes for a sleek black-and-gold design that has already sparked fervent debate across Mexican football.

Produced by Nike as part of the brand’s “Herencia Sagrada” initiative, the fresh drop arrives as a bespoke celebration of Mexico’s national sport, charrería, merging equestrian artisan culture directly with elite football apparel.

The centrepiece of the jersey is an ornate, golden horizontal band across the chest that mimics traditional piteado - the painstaking cactus-fibre embroidery commonly woven into ceremonial charro belts and jackets.

Nike

Golden accents trace along the sleeve cuffs and a structured polo-style collar, contrasting against an inky black base fabric that carries a subtle, tonal woven texture throughout. Rather than utilising the club’s contemporary shield, the design embraces retro minimalism by reviving the intertwined "C and G" monogram from Chivas’ historic 1908 badge right in the centre.

Beneath the heritage-focused aesthetic, the shirt relies on Nike's latest Aero-FIT performance engineering, which integrates breathable knit structures and targeted airflow zones directly into the fabric.

Nike

Complementing the golden chest strap, player names and numbers on the back showcase a bespoke font influenced by Western typography, while commercial sponsor logos are rendered in discreet silver to keep the jersey’s primary palette uncluttered.

The release marks a bold creative landmark in Chivas’ ongoing partnership with Nike following their high-profile split from PUMA. With early retail drops selling rapidly and international availability expanding, anticipation is now shifting to when the Guadalajara faithful will see the charro-inspired strip step under the lights at Estadio Akron for the first time.

Shop: Chivas 2026-27 third kit

The Chivas 2026-27 third kit is now available to buy from World Soccer Shop.



