Another sale! Chelsea to allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave in January after summer interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest

Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chalobah is yet to play for Chelsea this season and is likely to be on the fringes until January. The defender was linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest but those deals failed to come to fruition. Now, however, Fabrizio Romano claims the 24-year-old is expected to leave in the winter transfer window, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino denying the academy product has been 'frozen out'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Chalobah were to leave, he would be the 15th player to depart the club since the summer, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and more moving onto pastures new. Conversely, the Blues spent close to £400 million ($492m) on transfers in the latest transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are next in action on Sunday against Aston Villa.

