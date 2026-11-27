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Chelsea are looking to Serie A to bolster their defence in 2027, with Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon emerging as a key target at Stamford Bridge. While the Blues have made a firm decision on Benoit Badiashile's loan spell at Napoli, securing Ramon's signature will require fending off fierce competition from domestic and European rivals.

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Chelsea plot Serie A defensive overhaul

Chelsea are preparing to strengthen their backline in 2027, with their recruitment strategy strongly tied to Serie A. According to The Athletic, the Blues are closely tracking Como centre-back Ramon as they look to add defensive reinforcements.

Despite their plans to bolster the squad at the back, Chelsea have no intention of cutting short Badiashile's loan spell at Napoli. The club have decided against recalling any of their first-team loanees during the January transfer window.

Rising star Ramon attracts major interest

Ramon has caught the eye of decision-makers at Stamford Bridge, where the Spaniard is strongly admired. His impressive progress in Italy was recently rewarded with his first senior call-up to the Spanish national team.

Chelsea are not the only English club keeping a close watch on the defender's development. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with Ramon in recent weeks, pointing towards a potentially competitive race for his signature.

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Real Madrid hurdle and Badiashile's Napoli stint

Any club hoping to prise Ramon away from Como will have to navigate a notable complication. Although he is formally a Como player, Madrid hold an option to re-sign him at the end of the season, mirroring the arrangement they have in place for his team-mate Nico Paz.

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Meanwhile, Badiashile remains in Italy after moving to Napoli on loan last summer with a €27 million option to buy. The 25-year-old French defender has made five appearances across all competitions this season. Badiashile's campaign was recently interrupted by an injury that sidelined him for several weeks. However, he has now returned to group training with the Serie A side.

Summer window key for Chelsea's defensive plans

Chelsea supporters will have to remain patient regarding any potential move for Ramon. While the club admire the Como centre-back, a deal would only be possible in the summer transfer window rather than mid-season.

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With no January recalls planned for Badiashile or any other first-team loanees, the Blues will keep their current loan arrangements intact for the rest of the campaign. Attention will then turn to the summer market, where the Blues' pursuit of Ramon - and the interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Madrid - will come into sharper focus.