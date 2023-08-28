Chelsea plot shock transfer bids for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe and Barcelona's Raphinha and Ferran Torres

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a shock move for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, while also eyeing up Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have already spent around £350 million ($440m) on transfers this summer, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in further attacking reinforcements. According to the Daily Mail, Todd Boehly's club are weighing up moves for Smith Rowe, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interest is not advanced for any of the trio, but Arsenal and Barca could be tempted into sales. Smith Rowe has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta's side this season, while Raphinha and Ferran Torres regularly find themselves on the substitutes' bench in Catalonia.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the transfer window closing in just a matter of days, pulling off these signings will not be easy. If the moves don't come off then Pochettino will hope that Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson build on their excellent performances against Luton last week.