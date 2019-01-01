Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham

The Blues are looking to overturn their terrible recent away form by beating their local rivals on Sunday

got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over rivals in midweek and now face another London derby match in the shape of a visit to .

Maurizio Sarri has eased pressure over his future at the club with the win against Spurs, though managerial issues are still likely to dominate the build-up after Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Thursday.

Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea have a full complement of players available, barring any late injuries in training, ahead of kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Eden Hazard was substituted in the 57th minute against Tottenham due to fatigue after playing 120 minutes against Man City in the final. He is, though, likely to recover in time for Sunday's clash.

Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Fulham have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Willy Caballero started in goal against Tottenham after Kepa Arrizabalaga's refusal to substituted in the Carabao Cup final penalty shootout loss to .

Maurizio Sarri insisted that Caballero will start one of his side's next two games too as the club looks to move on from the embarrassing incident at Wembley Stadium.

Only Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante have started every game this season after the Blues' number one was dropped on Wednesday.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are vying for a place at left back, while Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are doing the same on the left side of midfield.

The rest of the team is mostly predictable due to Sarri's lack of rotation, and he is likely to continue using a 4-3-3 formation, despite tweaking his tactics slightly over the past week.

Fulham Team

Marcus Bettinelli and Alfie Mawson are both out of the match with knee injuries, but the Cottagers have no other concerns ahead of kick off.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 2:05pm GMT (9:05 am ET) on Sunday and will be shown like on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

Best Opta Match Facts