Chelsea star Chilwell in doubt for England-Denmark match

The Three Lions boss provided an update after the Blues full-back missed the team's win at Wembley

boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed flying full-back Ben Chilwell is in doubt to play against in the match at Wembley on Wednesday.

The star was absent from the 2-1 win against Belgium on Sunday with a virus unrelated to coronavirus, as Kieran Tripper was drafted in to the left wing-back role.

Chilwell created controversy earlier in the international window with the 23-year-old joining Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham in not being selected for the victory against Wales after the trio were photographed breaking Covid-19 restrictions at the latter's birthday party in London.

Speaking after the victory against , Southgate explained Chilwell had been training by himself but he would need to be examined ahead of the Denmark match following his isolation from the rest of the group.

"Ben reported to the hotel today," Southgate said. "He did a training session on his own.

"We've just got to assess where he's at because he hasn't been able to train through the week.

"So, there's a little bit of assessment needed over the next couple of days but he is with the group now."

Chilwell's Chelsea career got off to a flying start with the ex-Leicester City man scoring and assisting on debut in the 4-0 thumping of at Stamford Bridge on October 3.

Abraham's surprise 23rd birthday party - which was held after the Blues victory - saw Chilwell in footage breaking social distancing guidelines alongside his Chelsea team-mate and Dortmund star Sancho.

Prior to England's match against , Southgate admonished the trio for their actions and explained that the Three Lions were keen to follow all guidelines set for to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I think the players have already accepted they were in the wrong," he said. "They had broken those lockdown guidelines that were there. I have to be careful being on my moral high-horse when we aren't in camp with the team.

"We do have an issue with the Covid guidelines and making sure any players that comes in is as lower risk as possible. We are having to monitor the players, they are being tested today and tomorrow, we have to check for further symptoms. They obviously miss the game v Wales."