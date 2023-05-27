Lateness, naps & nothing getting through - How Chelsea's standards have dropped to a new low under Frank Lampard

Chelsea's standards have dropped to a new low under Frank Lampard, a damning new report has revealed.

Chelsea set for bottom-half finish

Lampard struggling to get messages through

Players openly rebelling at times

WHAT HAPPENED? While Chelsea are set to finish in the bottom half and were thumped 4-1 by Manchester United in midweek, The Telegraph has explained exactly how standards have slipped. It has been revealed that more than one player has been late for the team bus, because they decided to have a nap at home. It is also claimed that more than six members of the squad have made it clear they want to leave in the summer, and have done nothing to hide their desire to go.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While some disciplinary breaches can be expected throughout a long season, Chelsea's squad is so bloated that Lampard has found it next to impossible to motivate every player, despite his best efforts. He is said to have an open-door policy and has also repeatedly addressed the squad, but the messages simply aren't sinking in and there is even a suspicion that some players have been exaggerating the severity of knocks, in order to miss games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: One issue reported is that players have got to the stage where they simply "trudge" onto the training pitch with their laces undone, and there is said to be a feeling that the season ended when Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid back in April, to the extent that one player has questioned why the squad has been assigned extra running drills in training. Since the Real tie, the club have won just one of their six Premier League games.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at the club this summer, and he has been quoted saying that "players sign a contract to train", so a rude awakening may be in order for the Blues squad.