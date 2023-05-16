Chelsea sign highly-rated Germany international Sjoeke Nusken

Chelsea have announced the signing of Sjoeke Nusken, the versatile Germany international who will join the club from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nusken signed for Eintracht Frankfurt, then FFC Frankfurt, back in 2019 and has made nearly 100 appearances since. The 22-year-old was part of the team that reached the 2020-21 DFB Pokal final and she had her first taste of UEFA Women's Champions League action back in August, though Frankfurt fell to Ajax in the first qualifying stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nusken will arrive on a three-year deal and strengthen Chelsea's midfield pool, something the club has been aiming to do for the last few transfer windows. She can play in a deeper midfield role, which will likely be her position upon arrival in London, but also in a more attacking one and as a centre-back. The Germany international will be the club's second summer signing, after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player whose ability to play the ball deep into the opponents’ half is not her only standout strength," manager Emma Hayes said. "There is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence. She’s dynamic, she’s good aerially and she’s going to be a fantastic signing for this club."

WHAT NEXT? Nusken will hope to end her time in Frankfurt on a high, as the club aims to qualify for Europe again after a headline-grabbing 4-0 win over Women's Champions League finalists Wolfsburg this past weekend. Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to still be the Women's Super League champions when she arrives.