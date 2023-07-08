Chelsea set to unveil sponsor-less new 2023-24 home shirt as search continues for next lucrative deal

Chelsea will unveil their new home kit without a front-of-shirt sponsor as the club continues its search for a replacement for mobile network Three.

Chelsea set to release new shirt

Front will be blank

Search ongoing for sponsor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will release the 90s-inspired kit on Monday, according to the Daily Mail, but the front of the shirt will be blank as Chelsea are yet to find a new sponsor. Their three-year deal with mobile network Three expires this summer, and the search is ongoing for a brand to adorn the new jersey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea had been in talks with online casino Stake but have backed out of a potential deal due to a fan backlash. Meanwhile, the Premier League blocked an agreement with Paramount+ due to broadcast rules. The rest of the English top flight's so-called 'big six' have already unveiled their new home shirts.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A teaser on the club's Threads account generated chatter of a possible partnership with Nintendo, but it seems that is not the case and the Blues were actually plugging the 90s design of the shirt. The new kit is expected to be available to purchase around the start of the new season in August, although it can be pre-ordered.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Chelsea FC/Threads

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have returned for pre-season training as Mauricio Pochettino begins work as head coach. The squad will soon be jetting off on a tour of the USA.