'It's an enormous happiness'- Chelsea set to land Santos wonderkid Angelo as father confirms transfer

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Santos wonderkid Angelo, bringing enormous happiness to the player and his family.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are on the brink of securing the signing of Angelo, the highly-talented wonderkid from Santos. The transfer has brought immense joy to the player and his family, as they look forward to life in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s an enormous happiness without explanation, but with a bit of a heavy heart,” Angelo's father told Brazilian outlet A Tribuna.

“My wife and Idene Dias Damasceno, his mother, will be with him for at least the first six months until he adapts to the climate, which is completely different. It’s another country, another language, and morals. It helps a lot to have two Brazilians on the team,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old is the newest addition to the Blues squad after the arrivals of youngsters like Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, and Carney Chukwuemeka last summer. The Santos star is set to join the London club after Barcelona reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANGELO? The youngster is expected to join up with the Chelsea squad in the United States when they begin their pre-season this weekend.