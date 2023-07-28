Good news for Chelsea? Roberto De Zerbi reveals he already has Moises Caicedo replacement lined up

Soham Mukherjee
Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty
ChelseaM. CaicedoTransfersPremier LeagueBrighton & Hove Albion

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he has already lined up a replacement for Chelsea-target Moises Caicedo.

  • Caicedo remains Chelsea's top target
  • Brighton have rejected all offers so far
  • De Zerbi reveals he has replacement lined-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls have reportedly rejected Chelsea's latest offer for Caicedo, worth £80 million ($103m) as they value the midfielder in excess of £100m ($128m). Meanwhile, De Zerbi seems to be already preparing for life without Caicedo as the coach has admitted he's already identified a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you ask me what I would like? I would like to keep and for him to stay with us but it is not my work. My work is to tell my owner if [Moisés] Caicedo leaves we need another big and important midfielder," he told reporters.

On being pressed whether he has a replacement in mind, he said, "Yes, but I don't want to tell. I follow the words of my owner and my owner did not tell me anything about Caicedo in the last hour."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Zerbi lavished praise on Caicedo for being a thorough professional but warned that it is not easy for him to deal with the uncertainty that currently looms over his future.

"For a young player, it is difficult to stay with the possibility of changing teams, to change cities and everything. But he is a serious player and is working in a good way. We are waiting to see if the situation changes or not," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty20230521 Roberto De Zerbi(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo remains a top target for the Blues and it remains to be seen if they will submit a new bid and meet Brighton's asking price.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

198901 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 77009Jude Bellingham
  • 20859Christopher Nkunku
  • 14837Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 16869Mason Mount
  • 9103Sandro Tonali
  • 23973Other
198901 Votes