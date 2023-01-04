Chelsea boss Potter insists he has to 'dodge' questions on transfer targets Fernandez and Mudryk

Graham Potter will "dodge" questions about Chelsea's transfer plans after being asked about their interest in Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea in for Fernandez and Mudryk

Potter asked about transfer plans

Coach reluctant to comment on moves

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are already in talks to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar, though Arsenal are also in for him. The Blues are also reported to be working on a €127 million (£112m/$135m) deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for news on his team's pursuit of the pair, Potter refused to comment, saying at a press conference: "It’s a good question but the problem is if I answer it and I’m specific in that answer, every single player in that area will be linked with Chelsea. So I have to dodge it - and I hope you can understand why I’m dodging it. I always answer that part of the question by saying that I’m the head coach and my responsibility is to the players that are here. We will try in every window to improve, but January is a complicated one because it’s the middle of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Stamford Bridge team are in need of some reinforcement in the January transfer window. Potter's team sit 10th in the Premier League and have won just one of their last seven matches in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea are in action again on Thursday when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League.