A valid excuse! Chelsea write plea to get American fans the day off work for London derby clash against Spurs

Chelsea shared a leave-of-absence letter for their American fans' workplaces so that they can watch the derby match against Tottenham on Monday.

Plea for support ahead of Spurs match

Match kicks off at 2:00 pm CT in USA

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Premier League leaders Spurs and their London rivals Chelsea, who are in a bit of a funk, the Blues social media account posted the letter to garner support ahead of the derby.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have only lost twice to their London rivals in their last 13 meetings, yet despite that, Spurs are the heavy favorites ahead of the clash. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has led his side to an undefeated start to the campaign

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSA? The Blues take on Spurs Monday evening.