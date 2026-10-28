Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool: Morgan Rogers shines but shootout heartbreak haunts Blues at Anfield

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Chelsea exited the Carabao Cup following a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout loss to Liverpool at Anfield. Despite Morgan Rogers converting from the spot in normal time, Wesley Fofana's missed penalty proved costly in a tense fourth-round encounter.

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Chelsea’s Carabao Cup journey ended in the most cruel fashion at Anfield as they succumbed to a 6-5 penalty shootout defeat against Liverpool. The match was a tactically absorbing affair, defined by two first-half penalties that left the sides deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes. Morgan Rogers displayed immense composure to put the visitors ahead in the 40th minute, only for Cody Gakpo to equalise for the hosts just three minutes later, also from the spot. The second half became a game of chess, with Chelsea’s mid-block successfully frustrating Liverpool's positional play, though the Blues struggled to turn their 48% possession into sustained high-value chances.

The subsequent shootout was a high-stakes demonstration of psychological warfare. While Pedro Neto, Morgan Rogers, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson, and Levi Colwill all successfully converted their spot-kicks, Valentin Barco and Emmanuel Emegha failed to find the net. The decisive moment fell to Wesley Fofana in sudden death; the defender’s miss handed Liverpool the victory and a place in the quarter-finals. Defensively, Chelsea were robust, winning 53 duels compared to Liverpool's 37, but the inability to capitalise on their defensive solidity during the regulation period ultimately paved the way for their exit.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Penders - 7/10

The young goalkeeper produced a solid display, making 3 saves and facing an expected goals against (xGC) of 2.10. While he could do little about Cody Gakpo’s clinical 43rd-minute penalty, his positioning was sound throughout. He recorded 3 saves in total, keeping Chelsea in the contest during Liverpool's periods of sustained pressure.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

Operating in his usual hybrid role, Gusto provided an outlet but struggled to exert his usual influence in the final third. He was replaced in the 68th minute after a shift that saw him struggle to contain Liverpool's rotations on the flank. His replacement, Palestra, offered more verticality late on.

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Josh Acheampong - 7/10

A mature performance from the youngster who held his own in the cauldron of Anfield. He managed one shot on target in the 75th minute, testing the Liverpool keeper from distance. Defensively disciplined, he contributed to Chelsea's superior duel-winning statistics (53 total).

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Wesley Fofana - 6/10

Fofana was a titan in regulation time, leading the match with 18 defensive interventions, including 3 tackles won and 9 duels won. However, his evening was overshadowed by the decisive miss in the penalty shootout, where he failed to convert in sudden death to seal Chelsea's fate.

Maxence Lacroix - 5/10

A difficult evening for the defender, who was substituted just before the break in the 45th minute. He struggled with the intensity of Liverpool's high press and failed to settle into the tactical rhythm required for the Blues' build-up play.

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Midfield

Romeo Lavia - 7/10

Lavia provided the structural integrity Chelsea needed in the pivot. He showed great nerve in the shootout, successfully converting his penalty in the third round. His ability to recycle possession was key to Chelsea maintaining 79% pass accuracy.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The veteran midfielder was a metronome for the Blues, completing 46 accurate passes - the highest for Chelsea. He led by example in the middle of the park and showed his experience by calmly slotting home his penalty during the sudden-death phase of the shootout.

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Moises Caicedo - 6/10

A high-energy performance from Caicedo, though he lacked the final ball to break Liverpool's lines. He registered one blocked shot in the 22nd minute before being withdrawn for Valentin Barco in the 68th minute as Chelsea looked to change their tactical shape.

Attack

Danny Welbeck - 5/10

A quiet outing for the experienced forward, who found himself isolated for long periods against Virgil van Dijk. He failed to register a significant shot on target and was substituted in the 68th minute as Chelsea opted for the fresh legs of Emegha.

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Morgan Rogers - 8/10

The standout performer for Chelsea. Rogers was a constant threat, registering 6 shots and 2 shots on goal with a high xG of 1.14. He converted the 40th-minute penalty with supreme confidence and followed it up with another successful spot-kick in the shootout.

Pedro Neto - 7/10

Neto’s pace was a useful outlet on the break. While he was frustrated in open play, managing only a blocked long-range effort in the 53rd minute, he showed his quality by converting Chelsea’s first penalty in the shootout to set the tone.

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Substitutes & Manager

Levi Colwill - 6/10

Came on for Lacroix just before half-time. He was defensively sound and nearly won the game in the 78th minute with a header from a corner.

Valentin Barco - 5/10

Introduced in the 68th minute to provide width. Unfortunately, his primary contribution was a missed penalty in the fourth round of the shootout, which put Chelsea under immediate pressure.

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Emmanuel Emegha - 5/10

Brought on to provide a physical presence up front. While he failed to register a shot during his time on the pitch in regulation play, he then missed his penalty in the seventh round of the shootout.

Marco Palestra - 6/10

Replaced Gusto in the 68th minute. He was adventurous, nearly finding a winner in the 78th minute when his right-footed effort flashed just wide of the post.

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Manager: Xabi Alonso - 6/10

Alonso set his side up well to nullify Liverpool's primary threats, and the decision to play a more reactive, duel-heavy game almost paid off. However, the lack of clinical finishing in the second half and the eventual shootout lottery saw his side exit the competition.