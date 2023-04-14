Chelsea plan summer fire sale of NINE stars as Todd Boehly looks to cash in on Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and more without Champions League football

Multiple Chelsea players could be shown the exit door next season

Mount, Kante, Aubameyang, and others to be sold

Chelsea need to balance their books with the mass clearout

Liverpool ramping up interest in Mount

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are looking to axe big names from their roster after spending big in the previous two transfer windows. With Chelsea having less of a chance of securing Champions League qualification next season, the English heavyweights will have to sell multiple players to balance their books.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are currently 11th on the table and trail 4th placed Manchester United by 17 points. Lampard's men lost to Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League quarterfinals and if they fail to turn over the deficit they would miss out on European football leading to massive financial losses.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The London outfit could fire the likes of Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek along with multiple others to balance their books. The Blues will also have to limit themselves from signing new faces next season despite their potential summer sales.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While Mason Mount has multiple suitors vying for his services, the Blues need to discuss deals for others at Stamford Bridge.