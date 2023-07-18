'We keep smiling' - Chelsea outcasts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech remaining positive after being out of pre-season tour

Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang posed together as they look set to leave Chelsea.

Ziyech and Auba pose together

'we keep smiling, baby'

On their way out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese superstar posed on his Instagram alongside fellow Chelsea forwards Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja, with the former two on their way out of the club soon as they were dropped from the Blues' squad for their US tour. The striker captioned it 'We keep smiling, baby'.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

@auba (instagram)

THE GOSSIP: The duo is most likely on their way out of the club and headed for other clubs with both out of favour with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT? The two will soon be on their way out with Aubameyang bound for Marseille and Ziyech headed to the Saudi Pro League.