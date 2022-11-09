Chelsea not ready to compete for trophies, admits Potter

Graham Potter has hailed Chelsea as a "fantastic club" but also admits that his side are not yet ready to compete for major trophies.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Brighton manager joined the Blues in September and had a stunning start to his stint at Stamford Bridge as he went nine matches unbeaten. However, a 4-1 defeat to his former club Brighton and a weekend derby loss to Arsenal have highlighted that Chelsea are still very much a work in progress and Potter has a tough task at hand. The manager is well aware that his troops have a lot of catching up to do with the best teams in the Premier League and Europe, but he is ready to take the bull by the horns.

WHAT THEY SAID: "One of the reasons to come here, one of many, was that it's a fantastic football club, potentially one of the best in the world, and that can compete for any major trophy,'' Potter told a press conference. ''But I think we all know that we're not at that point now, and we haven't been for two or three or four years. That is the reality when you look at the league table and the points difference between the top two and Chelsea.

"So okay, how do you get there? That's hard work, and that's pain, and that's suffering, and that is moving forward, and that's learning, and that's developing, and that's just driving it forward - And that's absolutely why we're here.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are struggling for form and have slipped to the seventh spot, having drawn and lost twice each in their last four Premier League outings. They have scored just two goals and conceded five during this period.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face a tricky trip to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening before taking on Newcastle United at the weekend in what is set to be their final assignment before the World Cup break.