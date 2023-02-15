Chelsea in for Neymar?! Blues owner Todd Boehly 'meets' with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss transfer

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have reportedly met to discuss a transfer for Brazil superstar Neymar.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are exploring offloading their star forward and, according to Le Parisien, Chelsea are a potential suitor, solidifying their interest with an informal meeting with Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday. The Blues were reportedly in for Neymar last summer, with Thomas Tuchel exploring the possibility of reuniting with a player he coached for nearly two years. But the Ligue 1 leaders held on to the Brazilian.

Conflicting reports claim PSG don't currently plan on selling Neymar, and that the two owners only met in passing in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has endured a tricky few months. Although he was at his scintillating best before the World Cup, he has struggled since - highlighted by an anonymous showing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Boehly hasn't been shy about his big-spending ways, with the American oner previouly claiming that the Premier League can learn from American sport: “Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly in September. “We’re thinking we could do a north versus south All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily. Everyone likes the idea of more revenue for the league. I think there’s a real cultural aspect, I think evolution will come.”

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The forward will continue to play at PSG for the rest of the season, but a summer move could be on the cards.