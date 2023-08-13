Chelsea's new shirt sponsor leaked by Sky Sports before Premier League opener against Liverpool

A behind-the-scenes video released by Sky Sports appears to have accidentally leaked Chelsea's new shirt sponsor.

Sponsor leaked in Sky Sports video

Shirt reads 'Infinite Athlete'

Club nearing £40m deal

WHAT HAPPENED? A Twitter user alerted fans to a moment in the video when the brand name 'Infinite Athlete' can be seen on the front of Noni Madueke's shirt. The short glimpse of the brand — a US tech giant rumoured to be nearing a £40 million ($51m) sponsorship deal with the Blues — during an exchange with Raheem Sterling suggested that this was a mistake rather than a deliberate move, with every other shirt pictured in the video featuring a blank space where the shirt sponsor would normally be.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Throughout pre-season, Chelsea's players have worn a jersey with no shirt sponsor, as the club have continued working to strike up a major deal behind the scenes. It's reported that Infinite Athlete are on the verge of completing a sponsorship arrangement, but the contracts weren't sorted in time for the start of the season. Sky Sports' new video suggests that it's only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

IN A PHOTO:

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? In the headline fixture of the opening weekend, Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday. Shirt sponsors will be the least of the players' worries, as Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Chelsea side look to kick off the 2023-24 season in style.