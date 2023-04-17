Chelsea move for Julian Nagelsmann! Blues enquire about Bayern Munich compensation as manager shortlist is narrowed down

Chelsea have approached Bayern Munich over potential compensation for their ex-manager Julian Nagelsmann, having already held talks with the coach.

Nagelsmann a top Chelsea target

Direct talks have been held

Chelsea also in discussions with Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have held a first meeting with Nagelsmann and have also been in contact with his former side Bayern to enquire about possible compensation, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The club's lawyers are keen to find out how much may be due to the Bavarian giants if they decide to appoint Nagelsmann as the club's next permanent manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's Anthony Barry could also play a role in Nagelsmann's future. The coach is wanted at Bayern to work alongside Thomas Tuchel, although the Blues have already rejected one approach for his services.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann is not the only name on Chelsea's shortlist. Luis Enrique - who is also wanted by Tottenham - remains an option, but Sporting boss Ruben Amorin has dropped out of the running to take over at Stamford Bridge.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are winless in four Premier League home games (D2 L2), their worst such run since their final five home games of the 2015-16 season (D1 L4) when they finished 10th.

WHAT NEXT? Interim boss Frank Lampard will continue in charge of the Blues until the end of the season. Chelsea are back in action on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. The Blues trail 2-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu.