Chelsea's Mkyhailo Mudryk snaps back at fan on Instagram with sarcastic Ballon d'Or comment after 'learn to make 360 turns' jibe

- Mudryk dismisses critical comment on Instagram
- Has struggled at Chelsea
- Hopes to start afresh under Pochettino
WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukranian, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m ($109m) in January, has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. In response to one of Mudryk's recent Instagram posts, a fan urged him to work on his dribbling skills in order to make a bigger impact next season. The 22-year-old hit back at the supporter's comment as he was in no mood for unsolicited advice on social media.
The fan commented: "Bro learn to make 360 turns with the ball it will help u change direction and be unpredictable. Running with the ball in one direction isn’t good enough. Clue.”
Mudryk then replied sarcastically: “Why you are didn’t win Balon d’Or yet?”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk is yet to score a goal in Chelsea colours and has only provided two assists in 15 league appearances. The winger's performance was reflective of a difficult 2022-23 season for Chelsea as a whole, with two managerial changes leading to a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League. This isn't the first time Mudryk has brushed off criticism, though, as he told Sky Sports in April: "It's a lot of pressure, but it's not for the first time. I like this pressure because one day that guy who said I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner. Time will tell."
WHAT NEXT? Mudryk remains determined to turn around his fortunes in London in the 2023-24 season as Chelsea look to regroup and improve under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.