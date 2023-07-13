Chelsea miss out on Dusan Vlahovic! Juventus striker snubs Blues and wants PSG transfer instead

Juventus' star striker Dusan Vlahovic is ready to snub interest from Chelsea in order to join Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus and Serbian striker Vlahovic has decided against a move to Chelsea, opting instead for a potential transfer to PSG, according to Alfredo Pedulla. Vlahovic's preference lies with the French side, leading him to snub Chelsea's advances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old striker has been subject to interest from multiple clubs and is weighing his options. The striker finished the season with 10 goals and two assists in 27 appearances.

PSG are still in talks with Tottenham's Harry Kane, who is also being linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Chelsea's hunt for a striker has been going on for a while as the London club look to bounce back from an abysmal season.

WHAT NEXT FOR VLAHOVIC? Vlahovic will return to training with Juventus ahead of their pre-season.