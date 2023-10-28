'It's about the feeling' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino explains on-field penalty clash between Cole Palmer & Raheem Sterling as he reveals the Blues don't have one designated taker

Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Chelsea do not have a designated penalty-taker and players are entitled to make on-field decisions.

Palmer and Sterling were involved in a penalty spat

Enzo had to step in to decide for them

Pochettino reveals no designated penalty taker

WHAT HAPPENED? During the Premier League encounter against Arsenal last weekend at Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling argued over taking a spot-kick. To restore order and resolve the situation, Enzo Fernandez played the role of a peacemaker. He intervened in the dispute and ultimately gave the nod to the young summer signing who buried it past David Raya between the sticks.

Pochettino has now made a startling revelation that Chelsea do not have a designated penalty taker and the players have the freedom to decide on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There are a few players who can take the penalty. It’s about their feelings. As a coaching staff we give them the responsibility to decide on the pitch," he told reporters.

“It’s not only one player, that this player is going to be in charge. It shows that Cole was ready to take the two penalties he took. Normally it is going to be him if he is on the pitch. But if not I’d be happy with Raheem, with Nico (Jackson). For me the most important thing is to have the decision and the personality to go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer has two goals in the Premier League this season and both of them have come from the spot. At the age of 21 years and 168 days, he achieved the milestone of becoming the third-youngest player in the history of the Premier League to score a penalty in back-to-back appearances. This remarkable feat places him behind only two other players, namely Bukayo Saka, who achieved this at the age of 20 years and 230 days, and Peter Ndlovu, who accomplished it at 21 years and 50 days.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will return to action against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.