'Speak on the pitch' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sets challenge for Levi Colwill and Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Wrexham pre-season friendly

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has detailed the conversations he's held with young duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Levi Colwill this summer.

Mudryk and Colwill looking to impress

Pochettino expecting strong pre-season performance

Blues in action against Wrexham

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Mudryk and Colwill look set to have points to prove at Stamford Bridge in the coming 2023-24 season under new boss Pochettino. The former arrived in a big-money move in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but failed to ignite in his first half-season at Chelsea, while Colwill is looking to cement a first team spot, having thrived on loan at Brighton last term.

WHAT THEY SAID: At his latest press conference, Pochettino said: "I've spoken with all of the players a lot. I find a really good kid (Mudryk) still really young with amazing potential. The most important thing is to earn the trust. They need to know us and the way that we act. We had many chats and I am so happy about that.

"With Levi also, we had a nice chat, this is private but I think it's important, they need to know us. They need to know us, know what we think and need to know if they have the possibility to bein the starting XI. We are happy with all and the reality of the two [is that] they need to speak on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino has built a reputation as a manager who puts faith in young players and Chelsea fans will view these chats between the Argentine and the likes of Mudryk and Colwill as a positive indication. It remains to be seen, however, if they can perform to earn the manager's regular 'trust'.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino will get to see his charges in action as they begin their pre-season schedule against Wrexham in the United States on July 20.