Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

France international impressing in Germany

Free agenct in the summer

Clubs across Europe monitoring his situation

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 25-year-old France international, who is the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, has entered the final six months of his contract in Germany and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A new challenge may be taken on before then, though, with FootMercato reporting that Chelsea are exploring the option of putting a deal in place during the January transfer window. He could be available for a fee of just €15 million (£13m/$16m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues will face plenty of competition for Thuram, with Manchester United one of several other suitors from across Europe, and it remains to be seen whether the highly-rated forward – who caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar - will agree to a mid-season change of scenery or weigh up his options when the current campaign comes to a close.

WHAT NEXT? Thuram, who has nine senior international caps to his name, has been attracting admiring glances from afar after registering 13 goals and four assists for Monchengladbach this season – with 10 efforts in the German top flight seeing him sit second behind fellow countryman Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga scoring charts.