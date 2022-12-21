Chelsea loanee Lukaku must 'find the right condition' again after World Cup struggles with Belgium, says Marotta

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has warned Romelu Lukaku that he must find the "right condition" again after his 2022 World Cup struggles with Belgium.

Lukaku failed to impress at World Cup

Belgium knock out in group stages

Marotta backs striker to shine at Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian striker missed numerous chances after being brought on against Croatia in the second half of their decisive World Cup group-stage encounter, which ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw and ensured that the Red Devils crashed out. The striker was clearly rusty after returning from an injury that had kept him sidelined for much of the first half of the season with Inter, however, Marotta has backed the Chelsea loanee to rediscover his spark in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Inter CEO admits Lukaku must first get back into prime physical condition, though, as he told Sky Italia: "Lukaku loves Inter and we’ve learned it by spending many days with him. We expect something important, he is dealing with a muscle issue, but now he has fully recovered and needs to get back in shape. He must find the right condition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter president Steven Zhang echoed Marotta's thoughts and expressed his belief that Lukaku will be a different player in the new year, adding: "It’s football and during games, there are ups and downs. We are confident and sure that he is working hard. He needs no pressure, we wait and we are sure he will give an amazing performance in the second half of the season."

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will hope to bury the ghosts of a horror World Cup and start firing on all cylinders when Inter return to competitive action against Napoli in Serie A on January 4.