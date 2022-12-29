Chelsea-linked Fernandez can leave Benfica if €120m release clause is met, confirms club president

Benfica president Rui Costa says that the club will let Chelsea-linked midfielder Enzo Fernandez leave in January if his €120m release clause is met.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the transfer rumour mill continues to heat up ahead of the mid-season window opening, speculation continues to surround Fernandez following his breakout World Cup with Argentina. Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move, but Chelsea seem to be most strongly pursuing the midfielder, with reports emerging that they are willing to offer over £106m to sign him. Benfica president Rui Costa has now spoken out on the prospect of a January sale.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Costa conceded: “We don’t want to give up Enzo Fernandez in January, but we are willing to please the boy in the event of a €120 million offer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez was crowned the best young player at the World Cup as La Albiceleste went all the way and won the tournament. Chelsea, under their new ownership regime, seem keen on rebuilding their squad and providing Graham Potter with a rejuvenated side. It emerged earlier in the week that the Blues are willing to move Jorginho on in order to facilitate a move for Fernandez, who is poised to leave Benfica just six months after joining the club from River Plate.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? If Chelsea are indeed set on the 21-year-old, then he could be headed to Stamford Bridge imminently, but he is due back in action for Benfica in a Primeira Liga clash against Braga on Friday.