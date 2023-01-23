Chelsea see speculative first bid for Malo Gusto knocked back with Lyon determined to keep him

Chelsea have seen an opening bid for Lyon defender Malo Gusto knocked back by the French giants as they look to reinforce their backline this month.

  • Chelsea make first offer
  • Want cover for Reece James
  • Lyon keen to keep defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League side have made a first move to bring in Gusto before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, according to Foot Mercato. Chelsea have made an opening offer for the 19-year-old, but the Ligue 1 side have made it clear they are not considering a winter departure. However, it is not ruled out that the Blues could return with an "irrefutable sum" for the defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are eyeing defensive reinforcements after spending big on a host of attacking talent in January. The Blues have already brought in forwards Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gusto has emerged as a target as the Blues look for a back-up to Reece James. The England international called 2022 the "toughest year of his career" after struggling with injury and has been a big miss for Chelsea when he's been sidelined.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's side do not return to action in the Premier League until they host Fulham on February 3.

