Chelsea's Saudi fire sale continues! Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy becomes latest Blues star to head for Middle East as he joins Al-Ahli

Edouard Mendy has joined Al-Ahli FC from Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

Mendy moves to Saudi Arabia

Leaves after three years

Costs around £17m ($21.4m)

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Mendy to Al-Ahli as they continue to trim their squad this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal may be worth up to £17m, and the goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are looking to offload a number of players to Saudi Arabia this summer. N'Golo Kante has been allowed to leave to join Al-Ittihad, while Kalidou Koulibaly has moved to Al-Hilal. Mendy becomes the third player to formalise his exit, and Hakim Ziyech could well follow soon by moving to Al-Nassr.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? As mentioned, Chelsea will hope for Ziyech to complete his move to Saudi Arabia too, as they bid to bring down the number of players within Mauricio Pochettino's squad.