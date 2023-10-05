What a turnaround: Chelsea willing to discuss new contract with Conor Gallagher despite midfielder being linked away in summer window

Chelsea are reportedly willing to discuss a new contract with Conor Gallagher despite the midfielder being linked with a move in the summer.

Chelsea might initiate extension talks with Gallagher

Has been a regular under Pochettino

Current deal runs until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are preparing to hold extension talks with Gallagher as he enters the final 18 months of his contract. He has established himself as a regular under Mauricio Pochettino as he has started in four matches and even captained the side on a few occasions in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher was linked with a move away from the club in the summer with significant interest from West Ham and Tottenham, as well as Bayern Munich. The Hammers even saw a bid rejected.

Although there is stiff competition for places in the Chelsea midfield with the arrival of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the 23-year-old has always preferred to fight for his place, and that decision may now pay off.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Gallagher will hope to keep his starting berth when Chelsea make a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday.