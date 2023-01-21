Chelsea boss Potter suggests he doesn't have final say over transfer dealings as spending spree continues

Graham Potter has admitted he doesn't necessarily have the final say on Chelsea's transfer business amid the Blues' January spending spree.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's transfer strategy has been widely criticised this month, with the west London club bringing in six players with more likely to come.

The spending spree has caused concern amongst their Premier League rivals, with Todd Boehly now having spent roughly £500 million ($620m) on new players since taking over the club. Despite a large number of incomings, including £89 million ($110m) Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, Potter admits he doesn't necessarily have the final say on signings.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not as simple as saying they are mine [transfers]. As a head coach, it's very difficult to have command over these targets and have a list of players that are yours." Potter told BT Sport.

"My job is to support the club, the recruitment team, the ownership group, whether it's transfers, daily environment, winning matches. It's a club. We are trying to win together as a club. Whilst I have my input on everything, I'm not the guy who decides everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cup competitions. Potter will hope the new arrivals help to turn his fortunes around in the second half of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER?: Chelsea's latest manager has struggled since coming in, but with players such as Reece James and Ben Chilwell returning to training, things are looking better.