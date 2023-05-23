Chelsea upheaval continues! Blues to appoint new CEO with president of business Tom Glick set to depart Stamford Bridge after nine months

Chelsea are poised to appoint Chris Jurasek as their new chief executive, with Tom Glick set to leave his role as president of business.

Huge upheaval at Stamford Bridge

Glick to leave after 10 months

Chelsea set to finish in bottom half

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues, per The Times, are poised to bring in Jurasek, who works for a company backed by Chelsea's owners, Clearlake Capital. He will take control of most commercial activity for the club, meaning that Glick will leave, although the club have not commented on reports that he has resigned.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea appointed Glick after he grew his reputation with the likes of Derby County and Manchester City, but nine months later, he is set to leave the role. Owner Todd Boehly is currently attempting to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, with the club poised to finish in the bottom half - they could still end up in 11th but can climb no higher than that.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Boehly has overseen a massive churn during his time at Chelsea, as he has invested over £600m in the men's playing squad, and has also sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season. Frank Lampard remains in post as interim manager, although Pochettino is set to take over this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? They have two more games this season, against Manchester United on Thursday and then Newcastle on Sunday.