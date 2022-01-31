'We were cheering in the restaurant!' - Chelsea academy graduate Houghton relishing Stamford Bridge return

Jordan Houghton will finally get to make an appearance in a senior game at Stamford Bridge after Plymouth were paired with Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round.

When the draw was made on January 9, the Blues academy graduate celebrated wildly.

Although he hasn't hit the heights of many of his former Cobham colleagues, he has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in League One and he is viewed as another success story in west London.

The Blues' under-age coaching team know that not all of the youngsters that come through the academy will end up playing at the very highest level, like Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Therefore, they simply want to offer the best possible education to ensure as many graduates as possible excel in football or other fields.

Houghton will, thus, be given a warm welcome when he returns to the Bridge on Saturday and Houghton himself can't wait to step out onto the pitch for the first time since leaving Chelsea on a permanent basis four years ago.

"I was out for dinner with my wife and streaming the draw on my phone," a beaming Houghton tells GOAL. "It was obviously lagged because, all of a sudden, I was getting messages through with emojis!

"I thought it was someone big but no one actually said it was Chelsea. Chelsea eventually came out and we were cheering in the restaurant.

"Everyone was looking at us thinking 'What are they doing?' Honestly, it's the best draw for me. I wanted Chelsea away.

"I won Youth Cups, the Milk Cup and loads of trophies there. I developed there while meeting loads of brilliant coaches, loads of brilliant players and people.

"I would have liked a professional appearance, but I was lucky to play in friendlies with a lot of first team boys and go away with them on a couple of tours.

"So, I'm grateful for those opportunities. I want to win but I have no negative feelings towards the club.

"Chelsea was the Oxford or Cambridge of football. I'm pleased to have gone through that."

Indeed, in one pre-season friendly with Jose Mourinho's Blues, Houghton lined up alongside Eden Hazard, John Terry, Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic.

However, his fondest memory remains the Champions League trophy parade in 2012, when Chelsea's academy players were added to the senior party in recognition of their own FA Youth Cup success.

"The Youth Cup was the World Cup at that age and the pinnacle for an under-18 player," he added. "It was a brilliant achievement to win it.

"I've got a few shirts framed in my house and one of them is my youth cup top signed by all the lads with my medal. You look at the names who signed it and all went on to do something in the game.

"[Ruben] Loftus-Cheek was with me through from Under-9s in midfield and he was always a top player.

"He was physically excellent, with great running power and strength, but he also has good technique. He can glide past players and has quick feet for a big guy.

"Andreas Christensen came in at 15, 16 and he was another top, top player who oozed class and calmness. A very quiet lad but you don’t need to be bellowing or shouting to be a top player.

"In that team, we had Tammy Abraham and Dom Solanke scoring all the goals. But the one who always stuck out for me was Charly Musonda; he was probably the best in terms of wow factor.

"He had quick feet and would do things no one else could do. It’s such a shame that he has had a tough time with injuries and is due to leave in the summer. It is disappointing to see.

"He did come close at one point after coming back on loan, making a few appearances and then getting injured.

"Jeremie [Boga] was always, from 14, 15, one of the best players. He had that wow factor of dribbling past players effortlessly.

"You always knew he’d reach the top and I wouldn’t be surprised if he joins a Barcelona in a few years because that’s the kind of player that he is.

"I played a bit with Mount and Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who were in the age groups below and trained with Romelu Lukaku, of course.

"It's like Man United's class of 92. We then got to tour behind the Champions League-winning squad and I always remember Drogba going on the mic and yelling 'Beep, beep', with a crowd of 100,000 fans going wild.

"Soon after that, I was on a post-season tour of Thailand and Australia with the first team. Mourinho was the manager at the time.

"It was great to see how he worked. When I was at MK Dons, we had a friendly at Spurs and he came over and said: 'Hello, how are you doing?' He was asking how I was getting on and telling me to keep going."

Mourinho was right. There's more to come for Houghton, who has since gone on to make more than 100 appearances in League One, across spells with Gillingham, Doncaster, MK Dons and Plymouth.

Now, he and his Pilgrims team-mates are pushing for promotion to the Championship, which has long been one of Houghton's dreams.

"I feel like I've accomplished quite a lot already in my career, but that's the one thing I want," the 26-year-old admits.

"I haven't had the opportunity to play in the Championship yet but I think I can do it. I just need that opportunity to prove it.

"So, that's the aim for me and the club: to get there this season."